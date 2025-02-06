Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Bharti Hexacom Q3 results: Net profit rises 22.6% rise to Rs 260.9 cr

Bharti Hexacom Q3 results: Net profit rises 22.6% rise to Rs 260.9 cr

The revenue from operations of the company increased about 25 per cent to Rs 2,250.7 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,800.6 crore a year ago

Q3 result

The company had registered a profit of Rs 212.7 crore in the same period a year ago. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Hexacom on Thursday posted a 22.66 per cent increase in profit to Rs 260.9 crore for the December quarter.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 212.7 crore in the same period a year ago. 

The revenue from operations of the company increased about 25 per cent to Rs 2,250.7 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,800.6 crore a year ago, the company said.

Bharti Hexacom provides telecom services to customers in the Rajasthan and the Northeast telecommunication circles. The Northeast circle includes Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

 

The company's average revenue per user increased 20.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 241 during the quarter from Rs 200 in the year-ago period.

The Bharti Airtel subsidiary posted a 3.5 per cent increase in customer base to 2.8 crore in the December 2024 quarter from 2.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ITC

ITC Q3 results: Net profit drops 7.5% to Rs 4,935 crore, revenue rises 8%

q3 results

Aadhar Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 239 cr

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Q3FY25 results: Net profit up 1.3%, revenue rises 4.8%

Q3 result

Ramco Cements Q3FY25 results: Revenue decreases 6% to Rs 1,977 crore

Shriram Life Insurance

Shriram Life Q3 results: PAT at Rs 43 crore, premium income up by 21%

Topics : Bharti Hexacom Q3 results telecom sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket TodayVirat Kohli Injury UpdateREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon