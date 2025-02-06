ITC Q3 results: Net profit drops 7.5% to Rs 4,935 crore, revenue rises 8%

Diversified conglomerate ITC on Thursday reported a 7.51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,935 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25) amid a subdued demand environment and sharp escalation in input costs. The company, however, pointed to early signs of recovery in urban markets even as rural markets continued to witness a growth momentum.
“With improving agri terms-of-trade, healthy kharif output, and improvement in rabi sowing, rural consumption is expected to build on the gradual recovery momentum witnessed in recent months; there are incipient signs of recovery in urban demand as well,” the company stated in a release.
The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 5,335 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company’s net profit fell 1.16 per cent, while missing Bloomberg estimates of Rs 5,299 crore.
The maker of Gold Flake cigarettes and Sunfeast biscuits reported a 7.7 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 20,350 crore from Rs 18,880 crore in the same period last year. The revenue net of excise saw a 7.9 per cent increase to Rs 18,790 crore.
Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) rose 30.26 per cent to Rs 8,964 crore.
“Anticipated moderation in inflation, uptick in government spending and private investments, and the government's thrust on public infrastructure and the rural sector augur well for boosting economic activity and a pick-up in consumption demand,” added the release.
The cigarettes segment recorded a 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue to Rs 8,944.83 crore, while the non-cigarette FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) business recorded a 4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue to Rs 5,427.70 crore driven by atta, spices, snacks, frozen snacks, dairy, premium personal wash, homecare, and agarbatti. The company pointed out severe inflationary pressures in prices of edible oil, wheat, maida, potato, cocoa, and packaging inputs, etc., which was “partially mitigated through focused cost management initiatives, calibrated pricing actions and premiumisation”, the company said.The agri business segment revenue at Rs 3,626.01 crore was up by 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y, led by leaf tobacco and value-added agri products.
The company’s demerged hotels business reported a 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue to Rs 922 crore, driven by growth in retail, weddings, and food & beverages segment.
In line with its “asset right” strategy, five managed properties with 330 keys were operationalised during the quarter.
The hotels business was reported as “discontinued operations” in the financial update in line with applicable Indian Accounting Standards.\