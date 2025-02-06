Hero MotoCorp Q3FY25 results: Net profit up 1.3%, revenue rises 4.8%

The country’s biggest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, posted a 1.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,107.5 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 4.8 per cent to Rs 10,259.8 crore.
The growth was attributed to strong performance in both the top line and bottom line.
Sequentially, revenue from operations fell by 2.1 per cent, whereas net profit grew by 4.1 per cent.
The company said that on a standalone basis, it reported its highest-ever revenue for the first nine months of the financial year, reaching Rs 30,818 crore, up 10 per cent, while its profit after tax grew by 14 per cent to Rs 3,529 crore. The company sold 4.52 million units of motorcycles and scooters during the same period.
The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share.
Also Read
Commenting on the results, Vivek Anand, chief financial officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, stated, “Demonstrating strong growth, we have achieved the highest-ever nine-month revenue and profits. As we move into the next financial year, the products launched at Bharat Mobility will further strengthen our presence in the premium and scooter segments.”
The company also believes that the Union Budget 2025’s emphasis on tax relief for the middle class, along with investments in infrastructure and the agricultural sector, is expected to drive demand growth in the auto industry.
The company gained market share in the 100 cc segment through its Splendor model and in the 125 cc segment through the Xtreme 125R and Super Splendor. It also reported its highest-ever quarterly retail sales, driven by record festive demand.
The growth was also fuelled by strong performances in both its electric vehicle and global businesses. The electric mobility brand VIDA achieved its highest-ever monthly retail sales and gained market share.
Hero MotoCorp recently launched four new products at Bharat Mobility 2025, expanding its presence in the premium and scooter segments. Deliveries for these products are set to begin in March 2025.
The company’s stock fell by 1.06 per cent to Rs 4,230.55 apiece on the BSE. The results were announced after market hours on Thursday. Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced an extension of existing collaboration to expand the X440 motorcycle into new variants and to develop and manufacture a new motorcycle