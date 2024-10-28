BHEL Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 106 cr on higher revenues

Business Standard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.15 crore in September quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 63.01 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a BSE filing showed.

According to the filing, BHEL had reported a loss of Rs 211.40 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total income in the second quarter rose to Rs 6,695.37 crore in the period under review, from Rs 5,305.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

