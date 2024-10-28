Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Sun Pharma Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 3,040 crore

Sun Pharma Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 3,040 crore

Total income rose to Rs 13,645 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 12,486 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a regulatory filing

Sun Pharma

Shares of the company were trading 2.22 per cent higher at Rs 1,901.55 apiece on the BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday reported a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,040 crore in the September quarter.

The drug major had posted a net profit of Rs 2,375 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 13,645 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 12,486 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.

"Sun has recently strengthened its specialty pipeline through an agreement with Philogen for commercialising late stage candidate Fibromun, upon approval," Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said.

 

With Fibromun, the company's product basket for dermatologists has expanded further, he added.

"We shall continue to leverage our strong cash position to strengthen our pipeline with products that are close to market," Shanghvi said.

Shares of the company were trading 2.22 per cent higher at Rs 1,901.55 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Q2 results today: Airtel, Adani Power and BHEL among 168 to post earnings

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q2 Preview: Profit may rise by 19%, R&D spends to impact margins

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Navratri 2024: 9 stocks for your equity portfolio for sparkling returns

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Sun Pharma signs licensing pact with Philogen for cancer medication

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma gains 3%; hits new high on UBS 'Buy' rating, sees more upside

Topics : Sun Pharma Q2 results Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon