Indian Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 2,707 cr

Indian Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 2,707 cr

Total income increased to Rs 17,770 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 15,736 crore in the same period last year, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing

Indian bank

The bank reported interest income of Rs 15,348 crore during the quarter. | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

State-owned Indian Bank on Monday reported 36 per cent increase in profit at Rs 2,707 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The Chennai-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 1,988 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 17,770 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 15,736 crore in the same period last year, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank reported interest income of Rs 15,348 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 13,743 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) improved to Rs 6,194 crore, from Rs 5,741 crore in the second quarter of previous year, registering an increase of 8 per cent.

 

As regards asset quality, the bank witnessed improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declining to 3.48 per cent of gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 4.97 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans moderated to 0.27 per cent from 0.60 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Provision Coverage Ratio rose to 97.60 per cent from 95.64 per cent in September 2023.

Capital Adequacy Ratio improved by 102 basis points to 16.55 per cent from 15.53 per cent at the end of second quarter of last fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Bank Indian Bank result Q2 results Banking sector

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

