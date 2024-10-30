Biocon Q2 FY25 results: Net profit declines 84% to Rs 27.1 crore

Bengaluru-based biopharma Biocon on Wednesday reported a consolidated decrease of 84.3 per cent in net profit to Rs 27.1 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025. The company reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 98.4 crore, down 54.08 per cent in Q2 FY25.
Total revenue for the period reached Rs 3,623 crore, a slight increase from Rs 3,620.2 crore in Q2 FY24. Biocon’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to Rs 718 crore, reflecting a 20 per cent margin.
Revenue in the biosimilars business grew to Rs 2,182 crore from Rs 1,969 crore, up 10.8 per cent. This growth is attributed to gains in the US Oncology and Insulins franchises.
“Biocon Biologics’ successful refinancing of its long-term debt of Rs 9,249.9 crore ($1.1 billion) through a combination of an $800 million (Rs 6,727 crore) bond listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange and a new $300 million (Rs 2,522.7 crore) syndicated loan facility was a credible success. This was Biocon Group’s debut bond issue, and its three-time oversubscription speaks to strong investor confidence in our biosimilars growth potential,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon Group.
Peter Bains, Biocon Group CEO, noted that the 8 per cent operating revenue growth in Q2 FY25 was driven by strong biosimilars performance, offsetting weaker generics and a slight dip in Syngene revenues. The quarter saw a net loss of Rs 16 crore due to higher taxes; excluding exceptional items, the loss was Rs 13 crore.
Biocon stated that its generics business continues to face pricing pressure and demand contraction. During the quarter, a planned shutdown of one of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facilities impacted revenues further. “We received several drug product approvals in the US, UK, EU, and markets outside the West (MoW), which will support near-term sales. Licensing agreements with leading pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Brazil for the commercialisation of our GLP-1 products will enable mid- and long-term growth in these regions,” said Siddharth Mittal, CEO & managing director, Biocon.
“As stated earlier, we expect a transition to growth in the second half of this fiscal on the back of new product launches, including Liraglutide in the UK, as well as other injectable products, such as Micafungin and Daptomycin,” Mittal added.
“Syngene’s performance in the second quarter was broadly flat, in line with our expectations, with the operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin at 27 per cent. We are seeing early signs of recovery in Discovery Services, largely driven by collaborations on pilot projects with large and mid-sized biopharma clients looking for alternatives to China. With recent investments in the research and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) businesses, we are well-positioned to leverage opportunities for medium- to long-term growth,” highlighted Jonathan Hunt, CEO & managing director, Syngene International Limited.
In the quarter, Biocon received US approvals for Sacubitril + Valsartan for chronic heart failure and Daptomycin for bacterial infections, alongside approvals for Micafungin in the UK/EU, Posaconazole in the UAE, and Tacrolimus in India. A new tender for Everolimus tablets was secured, with supplies to begin in Q3 FY25. Additionally, the company signed agreements in the Middle East and Brazil to expand its diabetes and weight management portfolio.
The firm received two separate US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) surveillance inspections of Biocon’s API facilities in Bengaluru (Sites 1 & 2) that concluded in September with a few observations. During the quarter, it also received Establishment Inspection Reports (EIRs) for both its API sites in Visakhapatnam (Sites 5 and 6) from the US FDA, following inspections in June 2024. The company reported a 19 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by market share gains in North America, European expansion, and multiple new launches in emerging markets.
“Biocon Group’s overall Q2 FY25 financial and operational performance lays a foundation for improved results in the second half of the fiscal. Reported operating revenues of Rs 3,590 crore reflect Y-o-Y growth of 8 per cent on a like-for-like basis, with core EBITDA and EBITDA margins at 28 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, remaining healthy. We had robust performance in the biosimilars business, up 19 per cent on a like-for-like revenue basis, driven by strong market share gains in our US Oncology and Insulins franchises,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.
“Syngene has returned to sequential growth and has good visibility for increased momentum in the coming quarters, led by its Discovery Services and Biomanufacturing CMO business. Generics has continued to face price and demand pressures that have suppressed performance, but key new formulation launches in Q3 and Q4 provide the basis for a turnaround before the year-end. All three businesses are tracking towards better performance in the second half of the year, backed by product approvals and unfolding market opportunities,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.
Group CEO Bains added, “We maintain our outlook for a transition to accelerating growth in the second half of the year, with Syngene returning to growth, building momentum in our biosimilars business, and a recovery in generics in the latter part of H2, driven by the launch of our first GLP-1 generic in the UK.”