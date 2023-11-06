close
Borosil Renewables net profit grows to Rs 30 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

The company's total income surged to Rs 406.31 crore from Rs 171.37 crore in the year-ago quarter

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Borosil Renewables on Monday posted a 25 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 30.47 crore during September 2023 quarter, pushed by higher income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 24.19 crore during the July-September period of preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.
The company's total income surged to Rs 406.31 crore from Rs 171.37 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its expenses were at Rs 409.74 crore, higher from Rs 138.55 crore in same period of last financial year.
Borosil Renewables Ltd is the only solar glass manufacturer in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Borosil Q2 results

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

