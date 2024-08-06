Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bosch Q1FY25 results: PAT up 14% at Rs 466 cr; total income at Rs 4,496 cr

Total income rose to Rs 4,496 cr for the period under review as compared with Rs 4,346 cr in the year-ago period, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Bosch

Continued demand in the passenger car segment, coupled with growth in production and wholesale, resulted in growth for the company in the first quarter | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto components maker Bosch on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax rose 14 per cent to Rs 466 cr for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 409 cr in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total income rose to Rs 4,496 cr for the period under review as compared with Rs 4,346 cr in the year-ago period, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
"The financial year commenced with moderate growth in the automotive market despite the challenges of a high base from the previous year, a slowdown related to elections and the summer heatwaves," Bosch Ltd Managing Director Guruprasad Mudlapur said.
Continued demand in the passenger car segment, coupled with growth in production and wholesale, resulted in growth for the company in the first quarter, he added.
"However, retail sales have remained sluggish leading to a rise in the pipeline inventory. Despite the challenges, the overall sentiment in the automotive sector remains positive," Mudlapur stated.

More From This Section

Gulf Oil Q1 results: Net profit rises 29% to Rs 88.02 cr, revenue up 9%

Vedanta Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 36.6% to Rs 3,606 crore

Fortis Healthcare Q1 results: Profit rises 40% over hospital biz growth

IIFL Finance Q1 FY25 results: Consolidated net profit down 28% at Rs 338 cr

Shriram General Insurance Q1 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 114 crore

The growth in the Indian economy with higher disposable incomes puts the company in a sweet spot with the continued growth in demand for the auto sector, he noted.
"With sustained infrastructural investments, we are well positioned for growth in our power tools and building technologies businesses," he added.
Bosch will continue to strengthen its portfolio through localization and capitalize on the potential of alternate fuel technologies and electric vehicles to usher in a new era of mobility, Mudlapur said.
Shares of Bosch on Tuesday ended 1.09 per cent up at Rs 32,700 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bosch's potential Whirlpool buy could boost firm's presence in India

Bosch joins the elite group of companies with mcap of Rs 1 trillion

Bosch market cap crosses Rs 1 trillion; stock hits new high, gains 6%

Q4 showing, valuations to keep auto component major Bosch under stress

Bosch soars 5% on strong Q4 results; up 45% in last 6 months

Topics : Bosch Bosch India Bosch stock Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon