Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Bosch Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 46% to Rs 536 cr, revenue at Rs 4,394 cr

Bosch Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 46% to Rs 536 cr, revenue at Rs 4,394 cr

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,394 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 4,130 crore in the year-ago period

Bosch

Shares of the company settled 4.49 per cent down at Rs 33,394 apiece on the BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto components firm Bosch on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined 46 per cent on-year to Rs 536 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,000 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,394 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 4,130 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"Despite unpredictable rainfall and several macroeconomic factors affecting the automotive industry's overall performance this quarter, we showcased our capacity to adapt to changing market demands and provide high-quality solutions that align with our customers' needs," Bosch Ltd Managing Director Guruprasad Mudlapur said.

 

The company anticipates sustained demand across segments driven by the festive period in the next quarter, he added.

Coupled with investments in advanced technologies and a strong commitment to localisation, the company will continue to deepen its efforts in high-growth areas and develop further capabilities to cater to an ever-evolving mobility landscape, Mudlapur noted.

Shares of the company settled 4.49 per cent down at Rs 33,394 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Q2 results today: Hyundai and Nykaa among over 500 firms to post earnings

Bosch

Bosch Q1FY25 results: PAT up 14% at Rs 466 cr; total income at Rs 4,496 cr

Bosch

Bosch's potential Whirlpool buy could boost firm's presence in India

Bosch

Bosch joins the elite group of companies with mcap of Rs 1 trillion

PremiumBosch

Bosch market cap crosses Rs 1 trillion; stock hits new high, gains 6%

Topics : Bosch Q2 results Auto part makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon