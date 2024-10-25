Business Standard
Bank of Baroda net profit rises 23% to Rs 5,238 crore in Sep quarter

Interest income of the bank increased to Rs 30,263 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 27,862 crore in FY24

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday reported a 23 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 5,238 crore in the September quarter.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 4,253 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 35,445 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 32,033 crore in the same period a year ago, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income of the bank increased to Rs 30,263 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 27,862 crore in FY24.

Asset quality of the bank witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 2.50 per cent of gross advances at the end of the September quarter of 2024 as against 3.32 per cent a year ago.

 

Net NPAs or bad loans also declined to 0.60 per cent from 0.76 per cent in the year-ago period.

Its Capital Adequacy Ratio rose to 16.26 per cent over 15.30 per cent at the end of September 2023.

