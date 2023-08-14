Brookfield India REIT Q1 net operating income rises to Rs 245 crore

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Monday reported a 4.5 per cent increase in net operating income to Rs 245.3 crore in the June quarter and announced distribution of Rs 164.16 crore to unitholders.

Adjusted net operating income grew 4.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 245.3 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 234.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Income from operating lease rentals grew 3.9 per cent on-year to Rs 211,3 crore from Rs 203.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the operational front, the company did gross leasing of 2,98,000 square feet in the June quarter, which includes 63,000 square feet of new leasing and 2,35,000 square feet of renewals.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust said it has financial commitment in place for the acquisition of two large commercial assets, totalling 6.5 million square feet, in an equal partnership with GIC, from Brookfield Asset Management's private real estate funds.

Recently, the company raised Rs 2,305.4 crore through the QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and has proposed preferential allotment of Rs 400 crore to the sponsor group as well as the proposed issuance of up to Rs 750 crore of commercial paper.

Also Read Brookfield India REIT to raise Rs 400 crore via preferential issue Brookfield India REIT raises Rs 2,305 cr through sale of units to investors Brookfield buys 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises' 4 commercial properties Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging Brookfield, Tata Group in talks to invest in upcoming IPO of Nexus Malls ITC Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 16.29% to Rs 5,104.93 crore ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6% Divi's Labs reports 49.2% loss in Q1 on back of drug pricing pressures Capital Small Finance Bank Q1 total business grows 15.58% to Rs 12,584 cr Vikas Lifecare Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 13.31 cr on back of higher income

The acquisitions of Downtown Powai, Mumbai and Candor TechSpace (G1) Gurugram will add significant scale and diversification to its portfolio, the company said, adding that the transaction is on track to close in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has five office parks in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata. Its portfolio consists of 18.7 million square feet comprising 14.3 million square feet of completed area, 0.6 million square feet of under construction and 3.9 million square feet of future development potential.