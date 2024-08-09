Business Standard
CESC Q1 results: Firm posts 9% rise in profit on summer, industrial demand

India experienced a sharp rise in power demand amid sturdy manufacturing activity and scorching weather in a summer that stretched beyond the March-May period into June

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Indian electrical utility company CESC posted an 8.9% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, helped by surging power demand.
 
The Kolkata-based company said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 378 crore ($45 million) in the April-June quarter from Rs 347 crore a year ago.
 
Revenue from operations rose 12.8% to Rs 4863 crores.
 
India experienced a sharp rise in power demand amid sturdy manufacturing activity and scorching weather in a summer that stretched beyond the March-May period into June.
 
The impact of the industrial and summer demand also reflected in the earnings of peers Tata Power and Torrent Power.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

