Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Eureka Forbes Ltd Q1FY25 results: Net profit up 26.4% at Rs 32.15 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.44 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the firm now controlled by private equity firm Advent International

Eureka Forbes managing director and CEO Marzin Shroff to step down

Total income of Eureka Forbes was up 9.64 per cent at Rs 555.71 crore in the June quarter.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Health and hygiene products maker Eureka Forbes Ltd on Thursday reported a 26.37 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 32.15 crore for the first quarter ending June.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.44 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the firm now controlled by private equity firm Advent International.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Its revenue from operation was up 9.61 per cent to Rs 553.37 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 504.81 crore in the corresponding quarter. Eureka Forbes' total expenses increased 8.77 per cent to Rs 512.53 crore in the June quarter.
Total income of Eureka Forbes was up 9.64 per cent at Rs 555.71 crore in the June quarter.
Commenting on the results, Eureka Forbes MD and CEO Pratik Pota said: "Despite a muted demand environment, we are pleased to report the third successive quarter of double-digit growth in our continuing business.
"Growth was broad-based across both Water Purifier and Vacuum Cleaner categories and the service business, with our premium products being the engines of growth," he added.

More From This Section

GRSE Q1 results: PAT up 13% at Rs 87cr amid profit margin contracts

Essar Shipping Q1 results: Net loss of Rs 34.53 cr, income at Rs 11.57 cr

Global Distriparks Ltd results: Net profit declines 23% to Rs 49 cr

India Shelter Finance Q1 results: Net profit surges 77% to Rs 84 cr

Lincoln Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 24% to Rs 23.67cr

"We made progress on the profitability front too with EBITDA margins for Q1 reaching a lifetime high of 11.5%, an improvement of 166bps year on year," he said.
Shares of Eureka Forbes Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 468.30 on BSE, down 1.75 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nomura upgrades Eureka Forbes to 'Buy', sees 23% upside on cheap valuation

Food inflation can't be ignored, need to remain vigilant: RBI Governor Das

Rs 1.82 trillion GST from mobile phones 5 times what PLI allocated

Olympics 2024 Javelin throw LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra gold medal live event starts at 11:55 PM IST

Bayer CropScience Ltd Q1 results: Net profit decreases 23% to Rs 254 cr

Topics : Eureka Forbes' Aquaguard Q1 results healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon