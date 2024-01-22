Sensex (    %)
                        
Cipla Q3 results: Profit rises 32% to Rs 1,068 crore, beats estimates

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 807.83 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Cipla

Total income of Cipla in the third quarter stood at Rs 6.788.44 crore, up 14.58 per cent

Press Trust of India BENGALURU/HYDERABAD
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Pharmaceuticals firm Cipla Ltd on Monday reported a 32.25 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 1,068.41 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 807.83 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operation in the quarter under review was Rs 6,603.81 crore, up 13.66 per cent. It was Rs 5,810.09 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the December quarter, its total expenses were 8.78 per cent higher at Rs 5,119.81 crore as against Rs 4,706.47 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, the company said.

Total income of Cipla in the third quarter stood at Rs 6.788.44 crore, up 14.58 per cent.

During the quarter, its revenue from pharmaceuticals was Rs 6,365.06 crore, and from new ventures was Rs 280.51 crore.

Topics : Cipla Q3 results corporate earnings Earnings growth Pharma sector

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

