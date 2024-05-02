Coal India Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 8,682 crore

Coal behemoth CIL on Thursday reported a 26.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,682.20 crore for the March quarter.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6,875.07 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated income in the January-March period declined to Rs 39,654.50 crore from Rs 40,371.51 crore a year ago.
CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's domestic coal production.
