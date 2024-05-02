Tata Projects Q4 results: PAT at Rs 120.5 cr on back of higher revenues

Business Standard
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

EPC firm Tata Projects on Thursday reported a profit after tax of Rs 120.57 crore for the quarter ended March 31 on the back of higher revenues.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 366.42 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Projects said in a statement.
These figures are after after exceptional and/or extraordinary items.
The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 5,412.80 crore during the March quarter, over Rs 5,015.21 crore in the year-ago period, the statement said.
Tata Projects MD & CEO Vinayak Pai said the company's strategic realignment, organisational transformation and improved focus on operational efficiencies have started yielding results.
"I feel proud to announce that we have returned to profitability, and we are moving forward on our path to deliver predictable and sustainable projects through innovation and technology," he said.
Tata Projects is a technology-led engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 02 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

