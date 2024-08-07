Coromandel International Q1 results: Profit drops 37.1% to Rs 311 cr

Indian agricultural chemicals firm Coromandel International reported a 37.1 per cent fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its fertiliser and nutrients business.



The company's net profit after tax fell to Rs 311 crore ($37.05 million) for the April-June quarter from Rs 494 crore a year earlier.



Revenue from operations dropped about 17 per cent to Rs 4,729 crore, making it the company's fifth consecutive quarter of decline.

KEY CONTEXT



Agrochemical and fertilizer companies have reported a lackluster performance as excessive inventory in the domestic market pressured their sales volumes and margins.

