Abbott India Q1 results: PAT rises 13% to Rs 328 cr, income at Rs 1,625 cr

Total income rose to Rs 1,625 crore for the period under review as against Rs 1,535 crore in the June quarter of FY24, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 1.29 per cent up at Rs 28,159.95 apiece on the BSE. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Drug firm Abbott India on Wednesday said its net profit increased by 13 per cent year on year to Rs 328 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 290 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Total income rose to Rs 1,625 crore for the period under review as against Rs 1,535 crore in the June quarter of FY24, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 1.29 per cent up at Rs 28,159.95 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

