Zydus Lifesciences Q2 result: Net profit rises 13.8% to Rs 911.2 crore

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 911.2 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Zydus Lifesciences' international markets formulations business clocked revenue of Rs 538.9 crore. | Photo: X@ZydusUniverse

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 911.2 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 800.7 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,237 crore, as compared to Rs 4,368.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"Sustained growth momentum across our businesses along with enhanced profitability drove our strong Q2 performance. Execution success of our differentiated pipeline in the US and outperformance of our India geography business were particularly noteworthy," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

 

India geography comprising formulations as well as consumer wellness businesses registered revenues of Rs 1,944.4 crore, up 10 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

The US formulations business registered revenue of Rs 2,416 8 crore, up 30 per cent year-on-year, it added.

Zydus Lifesciences' international markets formulations business clocked revenue of Rs 538.9 crore, registering an on-year growth of 20 per cent.

However, the API business revenue was down 15 per cent year-on-year at Rs 119.4 crore, the company said.

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences United States profit margins medical pharmaceutical firms

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

