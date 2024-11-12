Business Standard
Q2 results today: Hyundai and Nykaa among over 500 firms to post earnings

Q2 results today, November 12: General Insurance, Zydus, and Bosch will release their Q2FY25 results

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Q2FY25 company results, November 12: FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Hyundai, General Insurance, Zydus, and Bosch are among more than 500 companies to release their second quarter (Q2) results for financial year 2024-25 on Tuesday.  
Cantabil Retail, Jai Balaji Industries, Ion Exchange, Emami Realty, Elcid Investments, Ador Welding, Alchemist Corp, BCL Enterprises, Chatha Foods, DCX Systems, Kross Ltd, Likitha Infrastructure, and other firms will also disclose their earnings report for the July-September quarter today.
 
South-Korean automaker’s Indian subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India, will be releasing its first financial results in the country since making its debut on the Indian market on October 22. Today, the company will share its earnings report for the first half of FY25.
 
 

Nykaa Q2FY25 earnings preview

Nykaa, through its parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures, is anticipated to post a revenue increase of 27.06 per cent to Rs 1,914.86 crore for Q2FY25, up from Rs 1,507 crore in the same period last year, according to Business Standard’s brokerage data. Sequentially, revenue is expected to grow by 9.66 per cent, largely due to growth in the beauty and personal care segment. 
 
Analysts project Nykaa’s profit after tax at Rs 26.4 crore for Q2FY25, a 355.17 per cent year-on-year rise from Rs 5.8 crore, with a 175 per cent sequential increase.

Britannia Q2FY25 earnings highlights

Britannia Industries reported a 9.6 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 531.5 crore for Q2FY25. The company cited high commodity costs, particularly in wheat, palm, and cocoa, as the primary reasons behind weaker consumer demand and pressure on margins. However, the company achieved 8 per cent volume growth, attributed to agile pricing strategies and cost optimisation.
 

Hindalco Q2FY25 earnings highlights

Hindalco Industries surpassed market expectations, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,909 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 3,298 crore a year earlier. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) reached Rs 9,100 crore, marking a 49 per cent year-on-year increase, driven by reduced input costs and higher production volumes. Following the results, Hindalco shares closed at Rs 655.05 on Monday, up 0.71 per cent.
 

Market overview: November 12

 
Indian stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, building on strength in US markets. The BSE Sensex rose by 250 points or 0.31 per cent to 79,746, while the Nifty 50 increased by 84.5 points or 0.35 per cent to 24,225 at the opening bell. The realty and media sectors led the gains, up 1.24 per cent and 1.17 per cent, respectively, while FMCG and Auto indices recorded slight declines of 0.28 per cent and 0.18 per cent.
 
Amid continued selling by foreign institutional investors in India and interest in US and Chinese stocks following Donald Trump's recent victory, the domestic corporate performance in the September quarter will remain crucial for market sentiment. 
Click here for the latest market trends: Stock Market Live Updates
 

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

