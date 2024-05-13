DLF Q4 results: Net profit up 62% at Rs 920 cr, total income at Rs 2,316 cr

Total income grew to Rs 6,958.34 crore during the last fiscal from Rs 6,012.14 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a 62 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 920.71 crore in the quarter ended March on higher income amid strong housing sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 570.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2316.70 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 1,575.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2023-24 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 2,727.09 crore from Rs 2,035.83 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to Rs 6,958.34 crore during the last fiscal from Rs 6,012.14 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

It has developed more than 158 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 340 million square feet. DLF Group has 215 million square feet of future development potential across residential and commercial segments.

DLF group is primarily engaged in the business of the development and sale of residential properties ( development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (annuity business). It has an annuity portfolio of over 42 million square feet with an annual rental income of around Rs 4,000 crore.