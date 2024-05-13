Zomato Q4 results: Consolidated profit at Rs 175 crore, revenue up 73%

Food delivery company Zomato Limited on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 175 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) for financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 188 crore during the same period last year, Zomato said in an exchange filing.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,562 crore, up 73 per cent from Rs 2,056 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Total expenses of the company were Rs 3,636 crore for the quarter, up 49.5 per cent compared to Rs 2,431 crore in the year-ago period.