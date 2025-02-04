Business Standard

Eris Lifesciences Q3FY25 results: Profit skids 18.6%, revenue up 49.6%

Eris Lifesciences Q3FY25 results: Profit skids 18.6%, revenue up 49.6%

This quarter, the organic domestic branded formulations business grew by 12 per cent Y-o-Y, whereas revenue from the branded formulations segment grew by 35 per cent Y-o-Y

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Pharmaceutical company Eris Lifesciences posted an 18.61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 83.63 crore for Q3 FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 49.61 per cent during the period to Rs 727.45 crore.
 
The decline in consolidated net profit can be partly attributed to the increase in finance costs, which surged by 215 per cent to Rs 57.17 crore from Rs 18.12 crore in Q3 FY24.
 
Sequentially, revenue from operations fell by 1.85 per cent, while profit after tax (PAT) declined by 8.69 per cent.
 
Commenting on the results, Krishnakumar Vaidyanathan, executive director and chief operating officer, said, “On the back of strong cash flows and capital efficiency, we are more than six months ahead of schedule on debt repayment. This, combined with several operating levers, will soon take us to an exciting inflection point in earnings per share (EPS) growth. Starting FY26, EPS growth will get amplified each year by Q-o-Q debt and interest expense reduction and Y-o-Y declining book tax rate.”
 
 
This quarter, the organic domestic branded formulations business grew by 12 per cent Y-o-Y, whereas revenue from the branded formulations segment grew by 35 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The company also launched three fixed-dose combinations of Dapagliflozin (a diabetes medication).
 
The stock fell by 1.41 per cent to Rs 1,230.45 apiece on the BSE. The results were announced during market hours on Tuesday.

Topics : Eris Lifesciences Results company Q3 results

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

