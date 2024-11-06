GE Power India Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 67 cr on lower expenses

GE Power India on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 66.8 crore in the September 2024 quarter, aided by lower expenses.
It had posted a Rs 61.8 crore loss in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income slipped to Rs 244.4 crore compared to Rs 250.8 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.
During the reported period, the company reduced expenses to Rs 235.3 crore against Rs 286.7 crore a year ago.
