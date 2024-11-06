Business Standard
GE Power India Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 67 cr on lower expenses

It had posted a Rs 61.8 crore loss in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing

GE Power India

GE Power India | Source: Upstox

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

GE Power India on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 66.8 crore in the September 2024 quarter, aided by lower expenses.

It had posted a Rs 61.8 crore loss in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income slipped to Rs 244.4 crore compared to Rs 250.8 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

During the reported period, the company reduced expenses to Rs 235.3 crore against Rs 286.7 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GE Power India Q2 results corporate earnings

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

