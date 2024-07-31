Business Standard
Waaree Renewable Technologies Q1 results: Net profit triples to Rs 28 cr

Its unexecuted order book stands at 2,191 MW, the company said adding the orders are to be executed between 9-12 months time

Part of the Waaree Group, WRTL is a leading player in solar EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) business

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) has reported three-fold rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 28.16 crore for June quarter FY25.
It had logged Rs 9.13 crore profit after tax (PAT) during April-June FY24, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Total revenue increased to Rs 236.35 crore from Rs 128.94 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Its unexecuted order book stands at 2,191 MW, the company said adding the orders are to be executed between 9-12 months time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

