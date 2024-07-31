Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: PAT up 47% to Rs 3,650 cr on high demand of SUVs

Maruti Suzuki, India's top carmaker by sales, posted first-quarter profit above market expectations on Wednesday, helped by increasing demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUV), which sent its shares up 3.9 per cent.



The 'Brezza' SUV manufacturer's standalone profit for the April-June quarter grew 47per cent to Rs 3,650 cr ($436 million), topping analysts' estimates of Rs 3,320 cr, per LSEG data.



Maruti is one of the first carmakers in India to report results in a quarter where car sales have hit a two-year low as India's general elections and extreme heat hurt demand. The company's sales also grew at their slowest pace in nine quarters.

