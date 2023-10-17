close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

Goldman Sachs profit plunges to $2.06 billion on impact from fintech sale

The Wall Street giant reported net profit of $2.06 billion, or $5.47 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, it said on Tuesday

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs' profit fell in the third quarter, weighed down by a writedown on its GreenSky fintech business and its investments in real estate.

The Wall Street giant reported net profit of $2.06 billion, or $5.47 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, it said on Tuesday. That was lower than $3.07 billion, or $8.25 per share, a year ago.
 
Shares of the bank dipped 0.4% in premarket trading.
 
Goldman's ill-fated foray into consumer banking proved costly, losing $3 billion over three years.
 
CEO David Solomon has shifted the firm's focus back to its traditional strengths - investment banking and trading, and aims to grow in asset and wealth management.
 
The bank took a $506 million writedown on GreenSky, adding to a $1.4 billion hit linked to the business in the second quarter.
GreenSky, which facilitates home improvement loans for consumers, was sold to a consortium of investment firms led by Sixth Street Partners.
 
It was bought for $1.7 billion last year although it was valued at $2.2 billion when the deal was first announced in 2021.
 
Real estate investments were another drag on earnings as the bank booked an impairment charge of $358 million. That weighed on revenue from its asset and wealth management unit, which slipped 20% to $3.23 billion.
 
But investment banking offered some hope as fees at $1.55 billion was largely unchanged from last year as debt underwriting activity resumed and the market for initial public offerings picked up.
 
"I also expect a continued recovery in both capital markets and strategic activity if conditions remain conducive," CEO Solomon said in a statement.
 
Investment banking results have been mixed for peers, with JPMorgan Chase reporting a 6% decline in revenue, while Citigroup said fees jumped 34%.
 
Morgan Stanley is set to report its earnings on Wednesday.
 
The U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates one more time this year, while several bank executives have said they expected borrowing costs to stay higher for longer.

Also Read

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Goldman starts cutting number of MDs across the globe amid deals slump

Goldman Sachs' biggest office beyond New York attests to India's rise

Goldman Sachs CEO projects high growth trajectory for India: Report

Bajaj Finance Q2 results: Consolidated PAT rises 28% to Rs 3,551 crore

Travel platform Yatra Online reports Q1 net profit of Rs 5.99 crore

Ceat Q2 PAT jumped 32-fold, helped by better product mix, price hikes

HDFC Bank's bad loan jumps, margin narrows post-merger, Q2 profit up 50.6%

Tyre maker Ceat reports steep rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 207.72 crore

Topics : Goldman Sachs Q2 results Banking sector

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon