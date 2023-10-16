close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Ceat Q2 PAT jumped 32-fold, helped by better product mix, price hikes

The company declared results post market hours. The company's stock was down marginally (1.7 per cent) on the BSE to Rs 2,101 apiece

Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, Ceat

Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, Ceat

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

RPG Group-owned Ceat posted a 32-fold jump in net profit for the September quarter of the fiscal, riding on the back of a dip in expenses as raw material prices softened and revenues soared with a better product mix. The company logged a net profit of Rs 207.72 crore for Q2FY24 as against Rs 6.4 crore in the corresponding quarter the year before. Sequentially, the profit has jumped 44 per cent.

Ceat’s revenue from operations grew by 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,053.32 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue grew by 4 per cent. Ebitda margin for the September quarter came in at 15.1 per cent, an expansion of 202 bps versus Q1FY24.

The company declared results post market hours. The company’s stock was down marginally (1.7 per cent) on the BSE to Rs 2,101 apiece. Ceat beat the Bloomberg analysts’ estimates for revenue and net profit.

Cost of raw material consumed by the company declined by 14 per cent Y-o-Y.

Speaking to Business Standard, Arnab Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer, Ceat, said the profitability improved for several factors – better product mix, price increases taken in the aftermarket segment, and also raw material prices softening.

Banerjee, however, felt that the raw material prices have now bottomed out and from the coming quarter, they would start firming up. Meanwhile, Ceat is focusing on specialty tyres like those used in electric vehicles or specialty farm tyres and has 44 such specialty tyre launches lined up in the US, EU and India in the December quarter.

Kumar Subbiah, CFO of the firm, said, “For the fifth straight quarter, we have improved our margins Q-o-Q. Our consistent efforts in improving cost efficiencies and mix are yielding benefits. Ebitda Margin has crossed Rs 400 crore for the first time in a quarter leading to healthy improvement in our net profits. We have also managed to bring our standalone debt down by Rs 103 crore through efficient management of cash flows and improved operating performance.”

Banerjee also highlighted that they have been focusing on cost efficiencies for the last three years now, and that has also benefited the bottom line.

Also Read

TMS Ep538: Fiscal balance, Ceat's Arnab Banerjee, glacial lake outburst

Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire

'No impact of US, EU crisis on CEAT, exports to be 25% of revenue in 2 yrs'

'Stop me if you can': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenges ED summons

CEAT Q1 net profit increases 15-fold on dip in raw material prices

HDFC Bank's bad loan jumps, margin narrows post-merger, Q2 profit up 50.6%

Tyre maker Ceat reports steep rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 207.72 crore

ICICI Securities reports 41% growth in PAT to Rs 424 cr in Sept quarter

Jai Balaji Industries profit jumps to Rs 201 crore in Sept quarter

Jio Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit surges 101% to Rs 668 crore


 “The demand continues to be stable, and we are witnessing mid-single-digit growth in our top line across all three segments – replacement, OEMs, and international business. Our focus on product mix and judicious pricing helped improve margins during the quarter,” he added.

Topics : Ceat Tyres Results growth

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon