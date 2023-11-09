Sensex (-0.22%)
Nalco posts 49% increase in net profit at Rs 187 crore in Sep quarter

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 125.43 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to the BSE

Nalco sets Rs 1,021 crore Capex target for FY17

Nalco is a navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Mines

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Thursday reported a 49.3 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 187.35 crore for the September quarter.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 125.43 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to the BSE.
However, the consolidated income of the company during the July-September period dropped to Rs 3,112.02 crore over Rs 3,558.85 crore in the year-ago period.
Nalco is a navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Mines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon