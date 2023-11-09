Sensex (-0.23%)
Adani Ports Q2 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 1,761 cr; revenue up 27%

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Adani Ports reported a 1.37 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit in the quarter that ended on September 30 to Rs 1,761.63 crore, as compared to Rs 1,737.81 crore in the same quarter last year. However, as compared to Rs 2,119.38 crore in the previous quarter, the net profit was down 16.87 per cent.

The company's revenue from operations was up 27.55 per cent to Rs 6,646.41 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 5,210.80 crore last year. In the previous quarter, it had reported revenue from operations of Rs 6,247.55 crore. This is a rise of 6.38 per cent.
The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 6,951.86 crore, compared to Rs 5,648.91 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 23.06 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the total income was up 4.83 per cent. It was Rs 6,631.23 crore in Q1FY24.

Also Read: Kirloskar Industries Q2 result: Net profit at Rs 91 cr; revenue down 11%

At 2:42 pm, the shares of Adani Ports were trading at Rs 803.35.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ Adani Ports Q2 results

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

