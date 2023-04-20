close

HCL Tech revenue rises by 17.7% to Rs 26,606 cr; attrition comes at 19.5%

The attrition rate of the company in the quarter stood at 19.5 per cent. In the previous quarter, the attrition rate was 21.7 per cent

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
HCL Technologies reported a consolidated profit of Rs 3,983 crore for the quarter ending March. This is 11 per cent higher than Rs 3,593 crore from the same quarter in 2022. The tech giant recorded a nearly 18 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 26,606 crore. 
The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share. Ahead of the reusutls, the company's shares closed at Rs 1,30 apiece on NSE. 

On a sequential basis, the net profit fell 3 per cent from Rs 4,096 crore. The attrition rate of the company in the quarter stood at 19.5 per cent. In the previous quarter, the attrition rate was 21.7 per cent. 
The company has fixe the revenue growth guidance for 2023-24 at 6-8 per cent.

The company added 4,480 new employees in the quarter, while the net addtion was at 3,674.

Topics : HCL Technologies Asia Markets Markets BS Web Reports Q4 Results IT companies

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

