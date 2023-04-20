HCL Tech revenue rises by 17.7% to Rs 26,606 cr; attrition comes at 19.5%

The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share. Ahead of the reusutls, the company's shares closed at Rs 1,30 apiece on NSE.

HCL Technologies reported a consolidated profit of Rs 3,983 crore for the quarter ending March. This is 11 per cent higher than Rs 3,593 crore from the same quarter in 2022. The tech giant recorded a nearly 18 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 26,606 crore.