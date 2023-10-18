IndusInd bank Q2 profit up 22% in Q2 on NII growth, decline in provision

IndusInd Bank reported a 22 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, totalling Rs 2,202 crore for the quarter ending September 30. This was up from Rs 1,805.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The rise was primarily attributed to an increase in net interest income and a decrease in provisions.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew by 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,077 crore. Other income also rose, showing a 13.5 per cent increase to reach Rs 2,281.9 crore.

Provisions for the quarter were Rs 973.8 crore, marking a 14.7 per cent decline from the same quarter last year. The net interest margin (NIM) for the second quarter was 4.29 per cent, a slight uptick from 4.24 per cent in the second quarter of FY23.

Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer at IndusInd Bank, said, "We've consistently maintained that our NIMs will hover between 4.2 and 4.3 per cent. There's no current necessity to raise capital, given that our internal resources are adequate for our present rate of growth."

Yield on assets for the quarter stood at 9.69 per cent, compared to 8.65 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year. The cost of funds was 5.40 per cent, up from 4.41 per cent.

Asset quality showed marginal improvement. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was 1.93 per cent, slightly better than the 1.94 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter. The net NPA ratio also improved slightly to 0.57 per cent, compared to 0.58 per cent in the previous quarter. The provision coverage ratio was 71 per cent as of September 30.

Total deposits as of September 30 stood at Rs 3.6 trillion, reflecting a 12 per cent year-on-year increase. "We don't need to raise deposit rates at this time; they are already optimal," added Kathpalia.