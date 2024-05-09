Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HPCL Q4 result: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 2,709 cr on low refining margins

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd announces one bonus share for every two shares held

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

A petrol filling station belonging to Hindustan Petroleum (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported a 25 per cent fall in its March quarter net profit on lower refining margins and announced one bonus share for every two shares held.
Its consolidated net profit of Rs 2,709.31 crore in January-March - the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal - compares to Rs 3,608.32 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, according to a company's stock exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The firm earned $ 6.93 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the quarter against the $ 8.50 per barrel refining margin in the preceding quarter.
HPCL board also approved a 1:2 bonus issue - 1 share for every 2 shares held.
Turnover was higher at Rs 1.22 trillion when compared to Rs 1.15 trillion in January-March 2023.
For the full 2023-24 fiscal, HPCL reported a record net profit of Rs 16,014.61 crore as opposed to a loss of Rs 6,980.23 crore in the previous year.

ALSO READ: HPCL, BPCL gain up to 4% on bonus issue plan; IOCL down 2%

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HPCL Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon