Coal India Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.5% to Rs 6,799 cr

Coal India Q2 net profit rises 12.5 pc to Rs 6,799 crore New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) State-run Coal India on Friday reported a 12.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,799.77 crore for the September quarter on account of higher sales.



The company's net profit stood at Rs 6,043.55 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.



Its consolidated sales increased to Rs 29,978.01 crore in the July-September period from Rs 27,538.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



Coal India Ltd accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.