Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 results: Net profit falls 14% to Rs 263 crore



The company’s consolidated revenue from operation fell by 5.2 per cent to Rs 2,075 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,189 crore in the year-ago period. Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 263 crore for the March quarter. This is 14.33 per cent decline from Rs 307 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



The shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance, on Monday, ended over 1 per cent higher at Rs 113.70 on BSE. In a regulatory filing, Indiabulls Housing Finance said, “the board of directors approved issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 5,000 crore.”



The company is offering coupon rates ranging from 8.88 per cent to 10.15 per cent per annum and post-close, the issue will be listed on BSE and NSE. In March 2023, Indiabulls Housing Finance has announced a Rs 900-crore debt sale through a public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures. The base size of the issue is only Rs 100 crore with a greenshoe option for an additional Rs 800 crore. The public issue opens on Friday and closes March 17, the company said in a statement.

Also Read Exchanges reclassify Sameer Gehlaut's stake as 'public'; stock falls 5% LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets LIC Housing Finance raises lending rates by 35 bps, cites market conditions Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4 Sun Pharma Advanced Research loss widens to Rs 81.99 cr in March quarter Sun TV Networks Ltd PAT falls 7.25% to Rs 380.4 cr in March quarter Crompton Greaves Q4 profit falls 25.4% to Rs 131.5 cr, revenue from ops up Glenmark posts Q4 net loss at Rs 403 cr on one-time exceptional charge