Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Indian Energy Exchange Q2 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 108.32 cr

Indian Energy Exchange Q2 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 108.32 cr

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 86.46 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a regulatory filing showed

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Total income rose to Rs 167.76 crore in the quarter.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted over 25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 108.32 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 86.46 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 167.76 crore in the quarter in the quarter under review, from Rs 132.97 crore in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

IEX tanks 12% on reports of govt's plan to implement market coupling

energy, electricity

IEX trade volume increases by nearly 36% to 12,040 mn units in Aug

FTIL sells remaining 11% stake to exit Indian Energy Exchange

IEX board reappoints SN Goel as CMD, promotes Rohit Bajaj as Joint MD

FTIL sells remaining 11% stake to exit Indian Energy Exchange

IEX Q4 results: Net profit rises 9.5% to Rs 97 cr on higher income

Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh, Hasina

Sheikh Hasina left IAF's Hindon air base 2 months ago. Where is she now?

Topics : Indian Energy Exchange Indian Energy Exchange IEX Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon