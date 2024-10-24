Business Standard
Oyo Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 158 cr, revenue surges to Rs 1,578 cr

Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of Oyo, had posted a loss of Rs 50 crore in the same period of the previous year

During the first quarter, OYO's profit after tax stood at Rs 132 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Travel tech platform Oyo achieved a profit after tax of Rs 158 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal ended September, Founder Ritesh Agarwal told employees in a townhall on Thursday, sources said.

Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of Oyo, had posted a loss of Rs 50 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the first quarter, Oyo's profit after tax stood at Rs 132 crore.

This brings the company's H1 FY25 net profit to Rs 290 crore ( $ 35 million), marking a turnaround from the Rs 91 crore net loss reported in the same period of the previous fiscal, the sources said.

 

In Q2 FY25, Oyo's revenue surged to Rs 1,578 crore, from Rs 1,413 crore in Q1.

Oyo recently announced its acquisition of G6 Hospitality, a US-based economy lodging franchisor and parent company of the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, from Blackstone.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

