CSB Bank Q2 results: PAT rises 4% to Rs 138 cr, income at Rs 1,064 cr

CSB Bank on Thursday reported a marginal 4 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 138 crore for the quarter ended September 2024.
The Kerala-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 133 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total income rose to Rs 1,064 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 830 crore in the year-ago period, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Its net interest income improved to Rs 367 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 344 crore in the September quarter of 2023, registering a growth of 7 per cent.
Asset quality of the bank deteriorated, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 1.68 per cent of gross advances at the end of the September 2024 quarter against 1.27 per cent a year ago.
The net NPAs or bad loans also rose to 0.69 per cent against 0.33 per cent in the year-ago period.
Its capital adequacy ratio of the bank decreased to 22.74 per cent from 23.98 per cent at the end of September 2023.
