Indian Oil posts Q2 profit vs yr-ago loss on strong refining margins

Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC) reported a profit for the second-quarter on Tuesday, compared to a loss year ago, as the country's top refiner benefited from higher refining margins.

The state-owned company posted a net profit of Rs 12,967 crore ($1.56 billion) for the quarter ended Sept 30, compared with a loss of Rs 272 crore a year earlier. ($1 = 83.2404 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)