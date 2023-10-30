close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

SIS Ltd Q2 results: Profit rises 11.6% to Rs 75 crore, revenue up 11%

SIS Ltd on Monday posted an 11.6 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 75.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

The cash logistics segment continues its strong revenue growth with 22 per cent growth driven by new wins in cash in transit (CIT) business, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SIS Ltd on Monday posted an 11.6 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 75.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.
The net profit of the company in the July-September quarter of the preceding fiscal stood at Rs 67.4 crore.
The company's revenue in the quarter increased by 11 per cent to Rs 3,073.6 crore, from Rs 2,767.7 crore a year ago, the firm engaged in security, facility management and cash logistics solutions said in a regulatory filing.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) or operating profit improved by 31.6 per cent to Rs 144.5 crore as of September 30 this fiscal, from Rs 109.8 crore in the same period a year ago.
The cash logistics segment continues its strong revenue growth with 22 per cent growth driven by new wins in cash in transit (CIT) business, it said.
SIS Group Managing Director Rituraj Kishore Sinha said, "SIS, an essential services leader, continues its growth momentum crossing the Rs 1,00-crore monthly revenue milestone. Significantly higher margins of the security solutions India segment aided the improving results."

Cash logistics business continues its high performance trend with a focus on newer solutions with a higher margin profile, he said, adding, with the cash logistics business on a high-performance trajectory, the company is now evaluating shareholder value unlocking options.

Also Read

SIS logs 8% rise in net profit to Rs 90 cr aided by increase in revenue

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

Dharamsala to host IPL after decade today with 'rainproof' outfield

KPIT Technologies Q2 results: Net profit zooms 69% at Rs 141 crore

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY23 net profit doubles to Rs 809 cr

Petronet LNG profit up 9%, to invest Rs 20,685 cr in petrochem plant

P&G Q1 results: Net profit up 36% at Rs 210.69 cr, revenue at Rs 1,138 cr

Jupiter Wagons Ltd Q2 results: Net profit triples to Rs 81 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : SIS Q2 results EBITDA

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon