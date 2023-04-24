IndusInd Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 2,040 crore



During the quarter ending March, the interest earned by the bank rose 17 per cent to Rs 4,669 crores. The net interest margin for Q4FY23 stood at 4.28 per cent against 4.20 per cent for Q4FY22 and 4.27 per cent for Q3FY23. IndusInd Bank on Monday reported a 50 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,040 crore for the quarter ending March (Q4FY23). It was Rs 1,361 crore in the same quarter last year. The board of directors has also recommended a dividend of Rs 14 per equity share.



For the year ending March 2023, the bank's net interest income increased to Rs 17,592 crore, up 17 per cent from Rs 15,001 crore previous year. The company's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans -- a measure of asset quality -- improved to 1.98 per cent at the end of March, from 2.06 per cent at the end of December. Its net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio also fell to 0.59 per cent from 0.62 per cent.



For the year ended March 31, 2023, the bank earned total income (Interest Income and Fee Income) of Rs 4,541 crore as compared to Rs 38,167 crore for the previous year. The fee income also rose to at Rs 8,173 crore as compared to previous year at Rs 7,345 crore.

Also Read Analysts cautious on IndusInd Bank despite all-round beat in Q3; here's why IndusInd Bank slips 7% as RBI reappoints MD & CEO for shorter tenure IndusInd Bank gains 5% as Hinduja looks to raise stake to 26% in lender IndusInd Bank's Q3 net profit increases 58% YoY on firm loan growth IndusInd Bank to Persistent Systems: Q4 results to watch out for today Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit up 11% in Q4 of FY23, expenditure ris Bank of Maharashtra Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 840 crore IndusInd Bank to Persistent Systems: Q4 results to watch out for today Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 30% to Rs 9,122 crore on margin expansion

Operating expenses for the full financial year ended March 31 were Rs 11,346 crore as against Rs 9,311 crore for the previous year.

