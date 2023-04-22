close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 30% to Rs 9,122 crore on margin expansion

ICICI Bank's yield on advances was 9.75 per cent during the January-March quarter, and in the previous quarter it was 9.13 per cent

Manojit Saha Mumbai
ICICI Bank

Photo: Shutterstock

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday recorded its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 9,211 crore for the January-March quarter, which is an increase of 30 per cent over the same period last year on the back of impressive margin expansion.
Net interest income (NII) – the difference between interest earned and interest expanded – increased by 40.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17,667 crore in Q4 2023.

The net interest margin for the quarter was 4.90 per cent compared to 4.00 per cent in Q4 of the previous financial year and 4.65 per cent in the previous quarter.
Sandeep Batra, executive director, ICICI Bank, said the margin expansion was due to faster increase in the lending rate as compared to the deposit rate. He also indicated that the margins may have peaked.

“As the repo rate is increasing the loan book re-prices faster than the borrowings. I think with the repo probably at the peak or near peak expansion on the income side it has already taken place. Now catching up from the deposit side will take place. So obviously, we would believe that NIMs would be near peak and there probably be a downward bias as we progress,” Batra said in the post-earnings media call.
ICICI Bank’s yield on advances was 9.75 per cent during the January-March quarter, and in the previous quarter it was 9.13 per cent . The cost of deposits in Q3 was 3.65 per cent and in Q4 was 3.98 per cent . The increase in the yield on advances was much sharper than the rise in deposit costs – which explains the impressive margin expansion.

Also Read

ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result?

Q4 results: ICICI Bank consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 9,852 crore

YES Bank's Q4 net declines 45% to Rs 202.4 cr on higher provisions

RIL net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 crore in Q4 to highest ever

User additions help Reliance Jio report 16% rise in Q4 net profit

Reliance Retail Q4 net profit up 13% to Rs 2,415 crore; finance cost jumps


The bank’s 46 per cent of the loans are linked to repo rate, another 3 per cent to other external benchmarks. At least 31 per cent are fixed-rate loans and 19 per cent are linked to MCLR (marginal cost of fund-based lending rate).
Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased by 11.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,127 crore. The bank incurred a treasury loss of Rs 40 crore in Q4FY23 compared to a gain of Rs 129 crore in Q4FY22.

The second largest private sector lender in the country reported an 18.7 per cent increase in credit growth to Rs 10.2 trillion on the back of a 22.7 per cent increase in the retail loan portfolio which was 54.7 per cent of the total loans. The business banking book grew by 34.9 per cent while the domestic corporate loans grew by 21.2 per cent . Deposit growth lagged credit growth which grew by 10.9 per cent .
“We are comfortable with the deposit growth. As we have seen deposit growth in the second half has been much higher than the first half of the year (FY24)… We have added 480 branches in Fy23 – this is an important part of our overall strategy. I don’t think deposits will be a constraint to our ability to grow our assets in a risk-calibrated manner,” Batra said.

The gross NPA ratio declined to 2.81 per cent at March 31, 2023 from 3.07 per cent at December 31, 2022. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.48 per cent at March 31, 2023 – one of the lowest in the industry - from 0.55 per cent at December 31, 2022 and 0.76 per cent at March 31, 2022.
“The net addition from gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were Rs 14 crore in Q4-2023 compared to Rs 1,119 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022,” the bank said.

Provisions (excluding provision for tax) increased by 51.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,619 crore, which includes contingency provision of Rs 1,600 crore made on a prudent basis. The bank held a contingency provision of Rs 13,100 crore as on March 31, 2023.
“We are doing it on a prudent level given the macro level uncertainty, Batra said when asked about the reason for the contingency provision.

ICICI Bank’s total capital adequacy ratio at March 31, 2023 was 18.34 per cent and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 17.60 per cent compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70 per cent and 9.70 per cent respectively.

ICICI Bank

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : ICICI Bank Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 30% to Rs 9,122 crore on margin expansion

ICICI Bank
4 min read

Q4 results: ICICI Bank consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 9,852 crore

ICICI
1 min read

The runway for mortgage finance in the country is immense: Deepak Parekh

Mortgage
3 min read

We aim to localise 70% raw materials by 2023 end: Boult Audio CEO

We aim to localise 70% raw materials by 2023 end: Boult Audio CEO
2 min read

YES Bank's Q4 net declines 45% to Rs 202.4 cr on higher provisions

YES Bank
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

RIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 cr, beats estimates

RIL
2 min read

RIL net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 crore in Q4 to highest ever

Reliance Industries, RIL
3 min read

Airlines must get new altimeters to ensure no interference from 5G: Telcos

5g
4 min read

Reliance Retail Q4 profit rises 12.9% to Rs 2,415 cr, revenue up 21%

The new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks.
3 min read

To woo foreign investors, Tamil Nadu too clears bill allowing 12-hour work

jobs
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon