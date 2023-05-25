close

Ircon International Q4 PAT grows 25% to Rs 248 cr, total revenue up 31%

Ircon International Ltd on Thursday said it has posted a 25 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 248.18 crore during the March quarter, helped by higher income.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd on Thursday said it has posted a 25 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 248.18 crore during the March quarter, helped by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 197.09 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the January-March quarter of the 2021-22 financial year (FY), Ircon International said in a statement.

Total revenue of the company rose 31.72 per cent to Rs 3,773.97 crore from Rs 2,865.12 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As on March 31, 2023, the company's total order book stood at Rs 35,195 crore.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share on a face value of Rs 2 per share for FY23.

State-owned Ircon International Ltd is a leading turnkey construction company. The company has executed projects operated in the areas of railway construction, including ballast less track, electrification, tunnelling, signal & telecommunication.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q4 Results Ircon International

First Published: May 25 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

