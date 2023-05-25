close

Jubilant Industries Q4 consolidated net profit rises to Rs 18.78 crore

The company's consolidated revenue from operation rose by 4.5 per cent to Rs 343 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 328 crore in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
ubilant Industries Ltd, on Thursday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.78 crore for the March quarter. The company reported loss of Rs 1.38 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 4.5 per cent to Rs 343 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 328 crore in the year-ago period.

The shares of Jubilant Industries on Thursday ended higher over 4 per cent to Rs 470.55.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic globally and in India and subsequent lockdown by the various state governments has impacted business operations of the Group except fertilisers division, by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure / lock down of production facilities etc.”

On September 3, 2020, the board of directors of Jubilant Industries Limited authorised the company to transfer its plant and machinery and land and building to a group company for a consideration based on an independent valuation.
Earlier this month, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd reported a 70 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 28.54 crore in the March quarter, impacted by higher expenses and raw materials cost.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 96 crore in the year-ago period, Jubilant FoodWorks said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at Rs 1,269.85 crore as against Rs 1,175.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,205.15 crore as compared with Rs 1,038.27 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.
Cost of raw materials consumed in the quarter was at Rs 290.96 crore, up from Rs 254.96 crore in the same period of FY22.

Jubilant Industries Q4 Results

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

