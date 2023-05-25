Jubilant Industries Q4 consolidated net profit rises to Rs 18.78 crore



The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 4.5 per cent to Rs 343 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 328 crore in the year-ago period. ubilant Industries Ltd, on Thursday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.78 crore for the March quarter. The company reported loss of Rs 1.38 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic globally and in India and subsequent lockdown by the various state governments has impacted business operations of the Group except fertilisers division, by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure / lock down of production facilities etc.” The shares of Jubilant Industries on Thursday ended higher over 4 per cent to Rs 470.55.



Earlier this month, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd reported a 70 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 28.54 crore in the March quarter, impacted by higher expenses and raw materials cost. On September 3, 2020, the board of directors of Jubilant Industries Limited authorised the company to transfer its plant and machinery and land and building to a group company for a consideration based on an independent valuation.

Also Read Jubilant still upper crust even as near-term margins slice up stock No near term respite for Jubilant FoodWorks, stock down 11% over 2 sessions Jubilant plans to grow Popeyes India network to 250 restaurants in 5 years Jubilant FoodWorks gearing up to launch Domino's for ONDC debut From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Emami Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 59% to Rs 144 crore Tripura Gramin Bank posts Rs 3.62 cr profit in FY22-23, CD ratio up 40.50% Bharat Dynamics Q4 results: Net profit declines 42% to Rs 153 crore Oil India Q4 net up 9.7% to Rs 1,789 cr; sees double-digit revenue growth Sundaram Finance Holdings net profit surges 48% in FY23 to Rs 237 crore



Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at Rs 1,269.85 crore as against Rs 1,175.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 96 crore in the year-ago period, Jubilant FoodWorks said in a regulatory filing.