Bharat Dynamics Q4 results: Net profit declines 42% to Rs 153 crore

The company's consolidated revenue from operation fell by 42.86 per cent to Rs 798 crore for the March quarter

BS Web Team New Delhi
The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), on Thursday, posted a net profit of Rs 153 crore for the March quarter. This is 42 per cent fall from Rs 264 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operation declined by 42.86 per cent to Rs 798 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 1,381 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board of directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per share (face value of Rs 10 each) for the year ended 31.03.2023. This dividend upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM) will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.”
The shares of Bharat Dynamics ended over 5 per cent lower at Rs 1007.75 on BSE.

Due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, there are delays in receipt of certain electronic components and explosives from foreign OEM's which has impacted the performance during FY 2022-23 and the company is exploring alternatives to mitigate the impact, the company said in a BSE filing.
In February 2023, Bharat Dynamics received an export order worth $255 million. It also said the order will be executed subject to government clearances. The statement of the company was shared with the stock exchanges.

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results

First Published: May 25 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

