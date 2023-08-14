ITC Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 16.29% to Rs 5,104.93 crore

On Monday, the conglomerate ITC reported a 16.29% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated net profit for the April to June quarter (Q1FY24), reaching Rs 5,104.93 crore from Rs 4,389.76 crore. This increase was driven by positive performances in the cigarettes, FMCG (non-cigarette), and hotels segments.

Although consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY24 amounted to Rs 18,639.48 crore, which was 6% lower Y-o-Y, it exceeded the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 17,811.8 crore. The estimated adjusted net income was Rs 4,860.8 crore. On a sequential basis, both revenues and net profit experienced a decrease of 2.19% and 1.36%, respectively.

ITC stated that this performance was achieved amid a challenging operating environment and a high base effect in some of its operational segments. The company attributed its sustained growth momentum to factors such as customer centricity, accelerated digital adoption, execution excellence, and agility.

The revenue generated by the cigarette segment reached Rs 8,355.66 crore in Q1FY24, compared to Rs 7,464.10 crore in the same period last year. This rebound in revenue can be attributed to the retrieval of volumes from illicit trade due to deterrent actions by enforcement agencies, as well as relative stability in taxes, which positively impacted the numbers.

Pre-tax profits from the cigarette segment reached Rs 4,944.02 crore, a rise from Rs 4,469.76 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the non-cigarette FMCG segment, the revenue stood at Rs 5,172.71 crore in Q1FY24, compared to Rs 4,458.71 crore a year ago. Pre-tax profits rose to Rs 433.93 crore from Rs 206.87 crore in the same period last year, driven by expanding margins.

Also Read ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode? ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels' ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6% Divi's Labs reports 49.2% loss in Q1 on back of drug pricing pressures Capital Small Finance Bank Q1 total business grows 15.58% to Rs 12,584 cr Vikas Lifecare Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 13.31 cr on back of higher income SpiceJet back in black; posts Rs 205 crore profit in June quarter

The company noted that overall, input costs remained elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, even though some commodities saw price moderation due to a high base in the previous year.

ITC attributed the improvement in profitability to multiple interventions, including premiumization, supply chain optimization, judicious pricing actions, digital initiatives, strategic cost management, and fiscal incentives. The company also highlighted that the FMCG business witnessed robust growth in both urban and rural markets.

The hospitality segment experienced its best Q1, driven by a strong average room rate (ARR). Revenue from this segment reached Rs 624.90 crore in Q1FY24, compared to Rs 580.71 crore in the previous year. Pre-tax profits rose to Rs 134.30 crore, surpassing Rs 116.31 crore from a year ago.

The agribusiness segment was affected by government-imposed restrictions on wheat and rice exports. Revenue from the segment reached Rs 5,726.98 crore in Q1FY24, compared to Rs 7,492.14 crore a year ago. However, pre-tax profit increased to Rs 352.37 crore from Rs 283.17 crore in the same period last year.

Revenues from the paperboards, paper, and packaging segment amounted to Rs 2,120.76 crore in Q1FY24, a decrease from Rs 2,267.22 crore a year ago. Pre-tax profits stood at Rs 471.26 crore, down from Rs 612.98 crore in the previous year. This was attributed to subdued demand conditions (domestic and exports), low-priced Chinese supplies in global markets, a sharp reduction in global pulp prices, and the high base effect.