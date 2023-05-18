ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

The revenue from operations rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 17,506.8 crore during the quarter from Rs 16,426 crore in the previous year.

ITC reported a 21.1 per cent rise in its standalone net profit by 21.1 per cent to Rs 5,086.9 crore in the quarter ended March 31 as compared to Rs 4,190.9 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.