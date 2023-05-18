ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC reported a 21.1 per cent rise in its standalone net profit by 21.1 per cent to Rs 5,086.9 crore in the quarter ended March 31 as compared to Rs 4,190.9 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.
The revenue from operations rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 17,506.8 crore during the quarter from Rs 16,426 crore in the previous year.
The company declared a total dividend of Rs 9.5 per share.
"Recommended final dividend of Rs 6.75 and special dividend of Rs 2.75 per ordinary share of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing 112th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company; such Dividend, if declared, will be paid between August 14, 2023 and August 17, 2023 to those Members entitled thereto," it said.