close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Railtel posts highest ever operating income of Rs 1,964 cr in FY 2022-23

RailTel on Wednesday announced its Consolidated Operating Income of Rs 704 Crore in the fourth quarter of FY 22-23 with a growth of 55 per cent quarter on quarter in its 139th Board Meeting

ANI
Soon, recharge mobiles, pay bills at 'RailWire' kiosks in 200 stations

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 12:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

RailTel on Wednesday announced its Consolidated Operating Income of Rs 704 Crore in the fourth quarter of FY 22-23 with a growth of 55 per cent quarter on quarter in its 139th Board Meeting.

The Company has posted annual growth of 27 per cent in revenue, with Total Consolidated Operating Revenue at Rs. 1964 Crores as against Previous Year corresponding figure of Rs.1548 crores. The Company has achieved an EBITDA margin of 20 per cent in Q4 in comparison to Q3 of 17 per cent.

As per the company's official statement, The Profit Before Tax (PBT) in the fourth quarter of FY 22-23 before Exceptional Items is Rs. 67 Crores as against the Previous Quarter's corresponding profit of Rs. 43 crores, registering an increase of 56 per cent QoQ.

For the Financial Year 2022-23, the company has posted a total Profit before Exceptional items and Tax of Rs.257 Crores as against Rs. 231 Crores in the previous Financial Year. Total Profit after Tax and Exceptional items for the Financial Year 2022-23 stands at Rs. 189 crores as against the previous year's Profit after Tax of Rs. 209 crores.

Talking about the results, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel said that the company has done exceptionally well with consistent growth in operational Revenue and healthy profits.

"We have a very healthy order book of Rs. 4500+ cr which will be steadily translating into revenue in forthcoming quarters in a phased manner. With greater emphasis on project execution, the company has visibility of substantial growth in operating income in coming quarters," he said.

Also Read

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

RailTel bags Rs 170.11 cr contract from Puducherry govt for Smart City

RailTel bags Rs 170.11cr contract from Puducherry govt for Smart City

TeamLease Services Q4 net profit dips by 22.92% to Rs 24.37 crore

JK Tyre reports nearly three-fold increase in Q4 profit to Rs 108 cr

Braithwaite revenue up 36.5% to Rs 1043 cr, eyes PDS foodgrain movement biz

Digital solutions company STL logs Rs 6,925 crore in revenue, PAT grows 51%

SKF India's Q4 consolidated profit after tax rises 12% to Rs 122 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Railtel Corpn.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Railtel Corporation of India Q4 Results

First Published: May 18 2023 | 12:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First tells pilots to resume work from May 27, training from tomorrow

Go First
2 min read

Bourses freeze Orchid Pharma promoters' shares for failing to meet norms

Orchid Pharma
2 min read

Four entities settle insider trading case in Poonawalla Fincorp with Sebi

Poonawalla Fincorp
3 min read

Google to take 'necessary steps' to enforce new in-app billing policy

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Group 108 forays into NCR realty market, plans to invest over Rs 2000 cr

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read
Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

sebi
2 min read

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown
2 min read
Premium

Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad records 10 mn enrolled learners

upGrad
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon