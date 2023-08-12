Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

JK Cement profit declines 29.4% to Rs 113.46 crore in June quarter

JK Cement's total expenses were at Rs 2,598.63 crore, up 27.58 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2023-24

Q1 results, Q1 earnings

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 29.43 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 113.46 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2023.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 160.79 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 21.57 per cent to Rs 2,762.62 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,272.38 crore in the year-ago period.
JK Cement's total expenses were at Rs 2,598.63 crore, up 27.58 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2023-24.
The total income of JK Cement in the June quarter was Rs 2,794.22 crore, up 22.16 per cent over the year ago period.

Also Read

Adani to continue using ACC, Ambuja brands; no plans to merge cement units

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

Shree Cement completes Rs 550-cr cement plant in Bengal's Purulia

India Cements Q1 net loss at Rs 73.58 cr, revenue dips 5% to Rs 1,436.74 cr

ACC, Ambuja Cement launch Cement & Concrete Research Development facility

Eveready Industries Q1 profit up 13.8% to Rs 24.86 cr, revenue up 8.4%

Indiabulls Real Estate sale bookings down 75% to Rs 74 cr in June quarter

PTC India consolidated net profit up 5.62% to Rs 143 cr in June quarter

NHPC posts 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,095 cr in Q1

NBCC posts Rs 77.41 cr profit in Q1, total income rises to Rs 1,965 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JK Cement Q1 results company

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon